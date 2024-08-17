Ciudad Juárez – This Saturday, August 17, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 28.3 degrees Celsius (83 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 38.3 degrees Celsius (101 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be sunny with no chance of precipitation.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 8 to 20 kilometers per hour (5 to 13 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.