Ciudad Juárez – This Monday, July 8, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 25.5 degrees Celsius (78 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 37.2 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says it will be sunny with a 22 percent chance of precipitation starting at noon.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 8 to 28 kilometers per hour (5 to 18 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.