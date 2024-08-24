Ciudad Juárez – This Saturday, August 24, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 25.5 degrees Celsius (78 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 37.2 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says it will be partly cloudy for most of the day with a maximum chance of precipitation of 15 percent.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 6 to 16 kilometers per hour (5 to 9 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.