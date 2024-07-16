Ciudad Juárez – This Tuesday, July 16, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 25.5 degrees Celsius (78 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 37.7 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be sunny with no chance of precipitation.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 5 to 9 miles per hour (8 to 14 kilometers per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.