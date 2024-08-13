Ciudad Juárez – This Tuesday, August 13, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 36.6 degrees Celsius (98 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be sunny until 1:00 p.m. and then partly cloudy, with a 24 percent chance of precipitation at night.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 2 to 10 miles per hour (3 to 16 kilometers per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.