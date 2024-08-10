Ciudad Juárez – This Saturday, August 10, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 25.5 degrees Celsius (78 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 36.1 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be sunny with no chance of precipitation.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 9 to 14 kilometers per hour (6 to 9 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.