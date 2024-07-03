Ciudad Juárez – This Wednesday, July 3, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 23.8 degrees Celsius (75 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 35.5 degrees Celsius (96 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be mostly cloudy with a chance of precipitation of up to 15 percent.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 4 to 17 kilometers per hour (3 to 11 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.