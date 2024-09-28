Ciudad Juárez- This Saturday, September 28, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 22.2 degrees Celsius (72 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report indicates that the sky will be sunny with no probability of precipitation.

The wind is expected to be recorded at speeds ranging from 3 to 17 kilometers per hour (2 and 11 miles per hour), according to the Weather.com report.