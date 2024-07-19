Ciudad Juárez – This Friday, July 19, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 22.7 degrees Celsius (73 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be partly cloudy with a maximum probability of precipitation of 8 percent.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 5 to 9 miles per hour (8 to 14 kilometers per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.