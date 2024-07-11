Ciudad Juárez – This Thursday, July 11, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 23.3 degrees Celsius (74 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 35.5 degrees Celsius (96 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be sunny until 5:00 p.m. and then it will become cloudy, with a maximum probability of precipitation of 5 percent.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 9 to 17 kilometers per hour (6 to 11 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.