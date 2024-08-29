Ciudad Juárez – This Thursday, August 29, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 23.3 degrees Celsius (74 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 33.8 degrees Celsius (93 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be sunny with no chance of precipitation.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 1 to 14 kilometers per hour (1 to 9 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.