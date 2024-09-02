Ciudad Juárez – This Monday, September 2, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 22.2 degrees Celsius (72 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 26.6 degrees Celsius (80 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says it will be cloudy with a 36 percent chance of precipitation in the afternoon.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 11 to 25 kilometers per hour (7 to 16 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.