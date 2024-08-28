Ciudad Juárez – This Wednesday, August 28, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 23.8 degrees Celsius (75 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 31.6 degrees Celsius (89 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be partly cloudy with a maximum probability of precipitation of 24 percent in the afternoon.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 6 to 12 kilometers per hour (4 to 8 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.