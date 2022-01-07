Lower the limit of speed on the highway and consequently also in the other connection routes, including also the city ones. We recursively talk about this reduction in speed: what is real and concrete?

The proposal arrives by the UN following the huge numbers of injuries and accidents that occur on the roads every year. The major cause, therefore, is thought to be the high speed.

Maximum speed limit on the motorway, reduction?

The reason why the UN he sees himself involved and proposes this change is mainly in addition to decreasing road accidents, it is the shift towards sustainable mobility. Among other things, the abolition of combustion cars is also being prepared by 2035. In addition, it is increasingly taken into account the criticality of climate change. This proposal also aims to decrease polluting emissions more and more.

Maximum speed limit on the motorway, proposed reduction

Reduction of maximum speed on the motorway, the proposal

The United Nations Organization sees a new way to travel at slow speeds: on the motorway the limit should be 100 km / h, 30 km / h below the current one. In the streets suburban, as can be the state, the limit to whiz on them would drop to 80 km / h, 10 km / h less than the current 90km / h.

The maximum speed limits on motorways in Europe

This “reform” it would also take into consideration the streets in built-up areas, in cities who currently see their limit at 50 km / h, but that should it be taken into consideration, it would drop to 30 km / h.

Maximum speed limit on the German Autobahn?

The famous German motorways where there is no speed limit are perhaps the straw that broke the camel’s back and that raised the ears of the major exponents. In fact, recently the desire to introduce a limit also on autobahns made headlines.

60% of Germans would seem to agree to stop the fastest cars on the highways. An F1 driver also joins them. This is Sebastian Vettel who has been in favor of limiting speed on the roads.

Crazy pandemic races on free Autobahns

Maximum speed reduction to 100 km / h to reduce fuel consumption

True, there would be many benefits, including that consumption. The cost of gasoline is skyrocketing and a lower consumption of raw material would be very convenient for the pockets.

The 100 km / h limit would favor this aspect, albeit to a minimum, because there are only 30 km / h of difference. Therefore it would go slower but the costs would suffer.

Maximum speed limits on motorways, national roads and extra-urban roads

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 Understeer

👉 Automotive technology

👉 All about speed change

👉 All about automatic transmission

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK