Europe announced a couple of years ago a series of systems that will be mandatory in cars from 2022. Among them, for example, is ISA, which can limit maximum speed depending on the type of road.

Its about Intelligent Speed ​​Assistant (ISA), whose function is to prevent the legal speed limits from being exceeded.

In the midst of announcements from various brands that announced that they are going to limit the maximum speed of their cars in the near future, this system should be available to all new cars sold in the European market since 2022.

The system can inform, warn and even intervene if the maximum speed is exceeded.

How does it work

The ISA system has several ways to discourage the driver from exceeding the maximum speed established on streets, avenues, routes or highways.

On the one hand, it informs and warns when that limit has been exceeded. But also try to persuade whoever is behind the wheel to return to the legal speed range.

This software is responsible for sending messages to the driver through the dashboard to keep your travel pace within the law.

The system is reading the posters of each road and is complemented by the satellite navigator. Photo: AFP

It does it thanks to a camera that goes reading the posters that indicate the speed of each section and that works in conjunction with the satellite navigator.

This device it is not cruise control, therefore drivers will be aware when accelerating.

While it can be deactivated using a button or by pressing the accelerator harder, will be activated again every time the engine is started again.

As specified by the European Commission, the ISA can offer three types of assistance.

Informative and advisory: warns the driver, visibly and / or audibly, that the speed limit is being exceeded. The driver himself decides whether to slow down or not.

Warning: Increases pressure on the accelerator pedal when the speed limit is exceeded. Maintaining the same speed is possible, but less comfortable due to back pressure.

Intervention– Automatically slows down if the speed limit is exceeded. It is possible to accelerate more, but for that the driver will have to press the accelerator much harder.

According to tests done in Sweden and the Netherlands they showed a positive effect of the system according to the European transit authority. Driving speeds with ISA were slower and more consistent.

Research has also been conducted using driving simulators. For example, in Great Britain, with estimates showing that all systems had a positive effect on safety.

In addition to improving security, they also claim that ISA helps leads to a reduction in consumption made out of fuel.

Despite the positive data obtained, researchers have found some points of concern by the reactions of those behind the wheel.

For example, there are indications that drivers compensate by driving faster on road sections where the ISA system is not active.

It can also result in a reduced attention to the driving and traffic situation, when the system is not active.

This diminished attention is expressed, for example, in forgetting to slow down when entering a lower speed zone or to accelerate when entering a higher speed zone, even forgetting to use the turning light.

The use of ISA may cause the driver to be completely dependent on the speed limit indicated by the system and not sufficiently observe the circumstances in real time.

They also warned that it can cause frustration on the conductor.

Other mandatory systems

The ISA is just one of the devices that new cars will have to carry in the Old Continent as of next year.

Several of them belong to what is known as a set of ADAS assistances, which stands for Advanced Driving Assistance Systems.

The other devices that will be required are as follows.

Rear camera with cross traffic detection.

Fatigue and drowsiness detector, with attention loss detector.

Emergency braking.

Lane Departure Warning.

Vehicle lock with breathalyzer.

Seatbelt alert in the rear seats.