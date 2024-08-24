TF1: Pavel Durov faces up to 20 years in prison in France

Telegram founder Pavel Durov faces up to 20 years in prison in France, reports TV channel TF1.

It is noted that the businessman will soon appear in court as a French citizen. He may be charged with terrorism, money laundering and drug trafficking.

Durov is due to appear before a French judge on the evening of August 24 to face multiple charges.

French intelligence services detained the founder of Telegram at Le Bourget airport in Paris as he exited a private jet.