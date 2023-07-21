Home page World

Markings were applied to the edge of Kreisstraße 22 between the towns of Mayweilerhof and Ulmet (Rhineland-Palatinate). There, in early 2022, a police officer and a police officer were shot dead during a traffic check. © Harald Tittel/dpa

He shot two police officers in the head during a check and was convicted of double murder. The Federal Court of Justice did not find any errors of law in the judge’s verdict.

Karlsruhe/Kaiserslautern – The murder of two police officers on a night patrol near Kusel a year and a half ago triggered nationwide horror. They wanted to catch poachers – and were shot. Now the verdict against the two-time policeman murderer from Kusel is final. The Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe announced that the man’s appeal had been rejected.

In November 2022, the then 39-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment for two murders by the Kaiserslautern district court. The court also determined the particular gravity of the guilt. This means that the man’s release after 15 years in prison is ruled out.

Death by shotgun and hunting rifle

In the crime at the end of January 2022 on a remote district road near Kusel in the western Palatinate, the Saarlander had, according to the verdict, killed a 24-year-old police officer and a police commissioner five years his senior with headshots.

Around 4 a.m., the police officers found a parked van suspicious, and they discovered more than 20 poached deer and roe deer in the hold. The officers were dead a few minutes later. The woman died from shots from a shotgun, the man was hit by shots from a hunting rifle. The convict pulled the trigger – according to the court, to cover up commercial poaching.

It was also the cold-bloodedness and brutality of the act that repeatedly caused horror among spectators, not only in the trial room. The judge said the man dealt with the two victims as he had done before with his hunts – “according to his motto ‘shot in the head, as always'”. He hunted them down and killed them in cold blood.

Act had “executive character”

With the judgment, the regional court followed the request of the public prosecutor. The prosecution had said, among other things, that the act had “executive character” – therefore the guilt was particularly serious. The man and his hunting assistant were arrested a few hours after the crime in neighboring Saarland.

The main defendant’s defense had pleaded for “a just verdict” without making any specific demands. From her point of view, the act was “not murder, maximum bodily harm resulting in death”.

The district court of Kaiserslautern found the co-accused, who was present at the night of the crime, guilty of complicity in commercial poaching. However, it refrained from a penalty because the then 33-year-old had already testified extensively before the trial began. This was “considerable mitigating and essential educational help”, it was said at the time.

In March of this year, the police killer was acquitted in another trial for hunting poaching and attempted dangerous bodily harm at the Neunkirchen district court. This judgment is not yet final, as the public prosecutor’s office has appealed. dpa