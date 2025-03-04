The interannual variation of the price of second -hand housing rose 10.1% in February, until reaching the 2,460 euros per square meterthe highest growth in the last 20 months, while at the monthly level it increased by 2.3%, according to the latest Fotocasa data.

Thus, Spain has gone from an interannual variation of 7.1% in February 2024 to the aforementioned 10.1%, and, in the last twelve months, the price of housing has increased 226 euros more per square meter from 2,234 euros in the same month of the previous year.

«The demographic growth caused by the increase in migratory flows, the constant investment focusthe transformation of society towards more unipersonal homes, added to the most attractive mortgage offers and together with new administrative aid to buy housing, generate a intense and constant demand«, Commented the director of Studies and spokesman for Fotocasa, María Matos.

Thus, he added that the “difficulties” of the real estate industry to increase housing production, as well as the “slowness” of admission to expand the public park “stagnate” the offer available at “very insufficient” levels, which makes, together with demand, prices are tension “in cities with the greatest capacity for population attraction, in tourist areas and in the municipalities adjacent to large cities.”









The most expensive regions: Balearic Islands and Madrid

By autonomous communities, the greatest increases have occurred in Balearic Islands (25.8%), Valencian Community (22.9%), Region of Murcia (15.7%), Madrid (15.5%). Next, there are Andalusia (14.2%), Canary Islands (13.8%), Asturias (11%), Cantabria (10.5%), Galicia (9.1%), Basque Country (8.8%), Castilla y León (5.3%), Catalonia (3.4%), Extremadura (1.8%), Navarra (1.6%), Aragón (1.2%) Stain (0.4%).

Regarding the ranking of the regions with The most expensive prices of second -hand real estateare islands Balearic Islands and Madrid with the prices of 4,838 euros and the 4,539 euros, respectively.

Behind, appear Basque Country (3,365 euros), Catalonia (2,881 euros), Canary Islands (2,812 euros), Andalusia (2,333 euros), Valencian Community (2,199 euros), Cantabria (2,142 euros), Navarra (2,047 euros), Galicia (1,884 euros), Asturias (1,848 euros), Aragon (1,744 euros) Rioja (1,665 euros), Castilla y León (1,567 euros), Region of Murcia (1,558 euros), Extremadura (1,222 euros) and Castilla-La Mancha (1,210 euros).

Within the analysis by provinces, the territories with higher increases were Balearic Islands (25.8%), Alicante (23.3%), Malaga (18.1%), Valencia (16.7%), Castellón (16.6%), Murcia (15.7%), Lugo (15.6%), Madrid (15.5%), Pontevedra (14.7%), Granada (14.1%) (13%), Guadalajara (12.1%), Cádiz (11.1%), Asturias (11%), Valladolid (10.9%), Lleida (10.9%) and Cantabria (10.5%).

Also, the three provinces with the highest price They were Balearic Islands (4,838 euros), Madrid (4,539 euros) and Malaga (4,045 euros). On the other hand, the provinces with the price per square meter below 1,000 euros were Ciudad Real (961 euros) and Jaén (996 euros).

Regarding the provincial capitals, the main increases occurred in Palma de Mallorca (20.1%), Castellón de la Plana de la Plana (20%), Teruel (19.8%), Alicante (18.5%), Madrid (17.1%), Oviedo (16.4%), Guadalajara (15.3%), Lugo (15.2%), Valladolid (15.2%) (15.1%), Valencia (14.3%), Albacete (13.6%), Pontevedra (12.9%), León (12.8%), Lleida (12.8%), Toledo (12.5%), Soria (12.4%), Segovia (11.8%), Málaga (11.7%), basin (11.4%), Burgos (11.3%), Salamanca (10.8%) and Huelva (10.2%).

Regarding prices, the most expensive provincial capital was Donostia (6,625 euros), followed by Madrid Capital (5,849 euros), Barcelona Capital (4,968 euros), Palma de Mallorca (4,899 euros), Málaga Capital (3,930 euros), Bilbao (3,786 euros), Capital Cádiz (3,180 euros), Valencia Capital (3,101 euros) and Pamplona (3,012 euros).