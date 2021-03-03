The Maximum Prices program that the Government implemented last year due to the coronavirus pandemic began to be a problem for production chains: production costs rose but the rise in product values ​​was insignificant.

One of the sectors that is at this crossroads, like so many others, is olive production. “Although at the beginning of the pandemic the decision to set Maximum Prices could be reasonable and should be accompanied, after almost a year of freezing the prices of packaged olive oils and table olives, the situation becomes very difficult to cope, ”he said Patricia calderon, President of the Argentine Olive Federation (FOA).

As he explained, in the domestic market, companies in the sector have been going through a very delicate situation In this sense, he pointed out that The increases authorized by the Government were 6.1%, while production costs since January 2020 have risen above 30%.

The production is around 300,000 tons of fruit.

In Argentina there are 86,000 hectares of olive trees planted, 90% of them are in the provinces of La Rioja, San Juan, Mendoza and Catamarca. The production is around 300,000 tons of fruit, thus making 30,000 tons of oil and 70,000 tons of olives.

“The world-class quality of our products has allowed us to gain markets in Brazil, Spain and the United States, being the first American exporter of both products. That is olive growing exports finished products with high added value“, He said.

In Argentina, between 15 and 20% of what is produced is consumed internally. For Calderón, the industry has great potential to develop, given that in the same hectares implanted, with greater working capital, better irrigation, fertilization and tillage could double production in 5 years, and consequently, exports and jobs.

In this item, he added, the main problem is usually the constants VAT balances on exports in favor, which according to the president of FOA, subtracts working capital.

To close, these plantations have a strange characteristic, he added. how is the beat (alternation), that is to say that one year is of high harvest and then one of low harvest. “In general, the payment of income tax does not take this situation into account, further complicating the lack of working capital,” he warned.