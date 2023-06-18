The maximum prices of Liquefied Petroleum gas (LP) for the days of June 18 to 24 in San Luis Potosí remain the same as the previous week, in $18.63 per kilogram and $10.06 per liter.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) shared the list of maximum prices updated for this week, noting that there were no changes throughout the country.

For San Luis Potosí, the municipalities Where will the cost be higher? They are those of section 166, Fourteen, Cedral, Matehuala, Santo Domingo, Charcas, Vanegas, Venado, Villa de Guadalupe and Villa de la Paz.

In these municipalities, the maximum price for a cylinder is $18.63 per kilogram, while for a stationary tank the cost is $10.06 per liter.

On the other hand, the demarcations where to acquire this fuel costs less are Ebony for $15.96 per kilo and $8.62 per liter, as well as Tamazunchale at $16.11 per kilo and $8.70 per liter.

While in the capital of San Luis Potosí, region 168, which includes municipalities such as Soledad de Graciano, Salinas, Moctezuma, Santa María del Río, among others, the price is $18.07 per kilo and $9.76 per liter.

The other demarcations where LP gas is cheaper belong to section 164 at a price of $16.25 per kilo and $8.78 per liter and are Axtla de Terrazas, Ciudad del Maíz, Ciudad Valles, El Naranjo, Tamasopo, Tamuín, Xilitla, among others. .

Then there are the municipalities of region 167, which include Ciudad Fernández, Guadalcazar, Rayón, Rioverde, Zaragoza with a price of $16.34 per kilo and $8.82 per liter.

In this way, the maximum price for a 30-kilogram cylinder will cost $558.90 in the municipalities where it is more expensive; $478.50 in Ebony and $542.10 in the capital.