The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) published the maximum prices for the sale of LP gas for each municipality and mode of sale in the country. The costs will apply from September 19 to 25 and registered, for the second consecutive week, an increase.

The list published by the CRE indicates that the prices of the following week for the sale per liter range from 11.37 to 15.18 pesos, which implies a increase of 31 cents.

For the sale of LP gas per kilo, the cost goes from 21.05 to 28.11 pesos, with which a 57 cent raise, clone from last week’s list.

With last week’s increase per liter and per kilo, the price of LP gas has risen 65 cents and 1.20 pesos in 14 days.

In the sale per liter, the lowest prices are found in Tijuana, Baja California; Torreón, Coahuila; Gómez Palacio, Durango; and Juárez, Chihuahua. While the highest, in Mezquital, Durango; Cerritos, San Luis Potosí; San Quintin, Baja California; and Mulegé, Baja California Sur.

The lowest prices for sale by kilo They are in Playas del Rosarito, Baja California; Viesca, Coahuila; and Lerdo, Durango; the highest costs are in Mezquital, Durango; Salinas, San Luis Potosí; San Quintin, Baja California; and Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco.

HERE you can see the complete list of maximum prices for the sale of LP gas in each of the municipalities.

In Mexico City, the maximum price of LP gas will be 23.32 pesos for sale per kilo and 12.59 pesos per liter.

In the State of Mexico, the costs for the sale per kilo will be 23.81 pesos and 12.86 per liter.

