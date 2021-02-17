As soon as the great game of PSG in Barcelona and, above all, of Kylian Mbappe, on Twitter it was a trend ‘Florentino, sign him!’. The president of the Real Madrid does not hide among his intimates that the great objective to fill the future and modernist Bernabeu within a year and a half is the hiring of the Parisian jewel. But what has become clear after the historic exhibition at the Camp Nou, in the beards of the great sporting enemy of the club and with Messi as a witness, it is necessary to sign the 22-year-old Frenchman as soon as possible.

The signing de Mbappé has gone from being a distant hope to a demand for the president. The Madrid fans have fallen in love after the tremendous performance of a player who took over the Camp Nou as if it were his home garden, and that was his first match in the Barcelona fiefdom. In all the WhatsApp groups and social networks, the Madridistas’ comment was to imagine how good the Real Madrid shirt would suit him at the Camp Nou repeating feats like this one. And, on top, his hat-trick signed him in white, the color he could continue to defend next summer if Florentino convinces Al-Khelaifi to close an operation that would become an accolade not only for the club Chamartin but also for the Spanish League, in need of idols since the departure of Christian Y Neymar and before the possible ‘escape’ of Messi at the end of this season.

The operation will be very expensive because performances like yesterday’s they further revalue the price of Mbappé, despite the fact that he only has one year left on his contract with the Parisians. In any case, Florentino, as he already demonstrated in his first stage as president with the ‘Galacticos‘(Figo, Zidane, Ronaldo and Beckham), you know that these investments end up becoming profitable because they invest so much income in the entity that in the end it is profitable. Madrid needs to resume the path of titles and prestige in Europe, something that can only be achieved with a player of the caliber of Mbappé.

Florentine it will be difficult this time to use the excuse of the economic crisis not to try at least to face the signing. The fans demand it assuming how complicated the current situation is. Bringing Mbappé would be for Florentino right now like winning his sixth European Cup.