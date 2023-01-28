The Israeli authorities decreed a state of maximum alert this Saturday after the shooting attack that left seven dead in Jerusalemreported the Police, who killed the attacker and has arrested more than 40 people for this crime, amid an escalation of violence in the area.

“The Police Commissioner, Chief Superintendent Yaakov Shabtai, ordered to raise the alert to the highest level. As of this morning, officers are working 12-hour shifts.“, the Police said in a statement, which asked the population to “report any suspicious person or object.”

“As part of the investigation into the shooting attack, during the night (Friday) and morning (Saturday), the Jerusalem District Police arrested 42 suspects, some of them from the terrorist’s family, relatives and associates.” added the same source.

(Keep reading: A well-known professor is sentenced to death for having used Twitter and WhatsApp).

The investigation will thoroughly examine the connection between each of the suspects. See also Sadio Mané returned to his origins, played on a bare and muddy field, video

Thoroughly examine the connection between each of the arrested suspects and the terrorist who carried out the attack

Most were arrested at night after an Israeli forces patrol of the attacker’s house.an inhabitant of occupied East Jerusalem, to “examine thoroughly the connection between each of the arrested suspects and the terrorist who carried out the attack, as well as the extent of their knowledge and/or involvement,” police explained.

Friday night, the subject opened fire near a synagogue located in Neve Ya’akov, a Jewish settler settlement in occupied East Jerusalem, killing seven people and injuring three more, some seriously.

More news

Israel, at risk of constitutional crisis due to discussion on judicial reform

Mursal Nabizada, Afghan leader and former lawmaker, assassinated in Kabul

Iran executes British-Iranian for espionage

EFE