It was close. Very close. But it could not be. ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida said goodbye to the first change of the Spanish Cup falling, again, before his black beast, the FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana team defeated Giustozzi’s men on penalties 4-3 (after finishing the match 3-3) in the quarterfinals of the tournament that takes place at the WiZink Center in Madrid and again leaves them out of the fight for a qualification.

The meeting did not start well for Murcia. At 26 seconds from the start of the match, Barça took the lead on the scoreboard without doing anything. And so it was, because the goal, from Dyego, came from a rebound after a clearance by a Murcian player. The ball shot towards the goal defended by Juanjo and surpassed the goalkeeper, who could do nothing to prevent the first goal of the night.

It was a hard first blow for the form and the moment, but ElPozo rebuilt quickly. So much that at 2 minutes he tied the game thanks to a great goal from Fernando, who beat Dídac with a right hand. From there, blaugranas and butchers continued their fight on the track. In minute 6, Pol Pacheco brushed the second of the Murcian with a missile after a free kick. Only 120 seconds later would come one of the key moments of the appointment. Adolfo had a great opportunity for the Catalans that Juanjo ruined with a great save, but the ball hit him outside the area. ElPozo’s goalkeeper was expelled and Ferrao put Barcelona ahead in the foul (2-1).

There came the best minutes for Barça, which quickly made Espíndola warm up. But shortly before the break, at minute 16, Alberto García tied the game for the Murcians after a strategy play at the exit of a corner. 2-2, the battle even and so both teams went to rest.

The start of the second half was very similar to the first. Minute three and goal by Ferrao. 3-2 for the culés. From there, ElPozo, also out of necessity, became the owner of the game and stalked the rival goal. Pol Pachecho and Fernan They enjoyed clear chances but never did the ball end up inside the net.

Algarinejo’s was the protagonist of the controversial play of the match. Fernan was knocked down inside the Blaugrana area but the referee, despite reviewing the play in the VIR, did not whistle the foul. They were tense minutes between the two benches and the referee distributed yellows among some members of the Murcian ranks.

The end came and the game seemed to escape Giustozzi’s men. The Argentine coach took the goalkeeper player and went with an attack of 5 when the tie came. Marcel, after a great team move, beat Dídac and made it 3-3 in the 17th minute of the second half. Thus ended the 40 ‘regulation and Barça and ElPozo left the outcome for penalties.

Miquel Feixas, hero



Ferrao advanced to the blaugrana from 6 meters, but Paradynski missed the Murcians’ first penalty. Daniel scored the second for Barça and Pol Pacheco gave Giustozzi’s men a bit of encouragement with the first. Matheus scored for the Catalans and Fernan made it 4-2 for the Murcians. Marcenio and Marcel did the same, but Dyego failed the fifth for the Catalans. It seemed that ElPozo was resurrecting but nothing could be further from the truth. The bad luck returned to fatten with the Murcian team and Miquel Feixas saved Valerio’s penalty and qualified Barcelona for the semifinal.