Home page World

Split

The 32-year-old accused is led in handcuffs by a judicial officer to the dock. © Felix Kästle/dpa

After attacking roommates in a refugee home with a kitchen knife, the attacker had to answer in court. A verdict has now been passed.

Ravensburg – Around eight months after the bloody knife attack in a refugee accommodation on Lake Constance, a 32-year-old has been sentenced to life imprisonment. In addition, the Ravensburg District Court determined the particular gravity of the guilt and ordered preventive detention.

The court saw it as proven that the Nigerian attacked several roommates with a kitchen knife in June last year. Six people were injured in the attack in Kressbronn, some of them critically. A Syrian died on the spot. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

The 32-year-old was charged with murder and multiple attempted murders. The public prosecutor’s office had demanded life imprisonment, establishing the particular severity of the guilt and subsequent preventive detention. The accessory prosecutor had joined the claim. The defense had pleaded for 13 years for manslaughter with the reservation of preventive detention.

According to the indictment, disputes about living together in the accommodation and about integration led to the crimes. The 32-year-old was silent on the allegations in court. dpa