Thirty-nine years later, England once again proclaimed themselves European Under-21 champions and left Spain without a triple crown that would have put the brilliant generation of the year 2000 in the history books. A free kick taken by Palmer in the throes of the first half that touched Jones enough to make Arnau Tenas’ stretch wasted and a penalty that Trafford saved from Abel Ruiz in the last minute of the game served for the stony team he leads Lee Carsley stands out in a tournament from which the British come out with a pristine service record.

A full of victories and not a single goal against constitute the amazing card at the end of the journey of a block of titanium that has restored glory to the inventors of football and that left La Rojita with honey on the lips, who could not culminating with another success the extraordinary cycle that led six of the 23 men that Santi Denia recruited for this European Championship to proclaim themselves champions of the Old Continent with the under-17s in Croatia in 2017 and return to reign with the under-19s two years later in Armenia.

Nothing can be blamed, however, this group that has shown character and class enough for Spain to be excited again with a litter that touched an unprecedented feat and returns home showing that it has the strength and hunger necessary to provide a future flattering to the absolute, despite the cruel end lived in the Batumi Arena.

England Trafford, Garner, Colwill, Harwood-Bellis, Aarons, Smith Rowe (Madueke, min. 66), Jones, Gibbs-White (Archer, min. 73), Gomes (Skipp, min. 73), Palmer (Elliott, min. 83) and Gordon (Doyle, min. 82). 1 – 0 Spain Arnau Tenas, Víctor Gómez (Barrenetxea, min. 73), Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda, Blanco (Camello, min. 83), Baena (Oroz, min. 59), Rodri (Riquelme, min. 59), Sancet (Gabri Veiga , min. 59), Sergio Gómez and Abel Ruiz. Goal:

1-0: min. 45+4, Jones.

Referee:

Espen Eskas (Norway). He admonished Gomes, Baena, Colwill, Sancet, Oroz, Trafford, Santi Denia, Riquelme. He sent off Carlos Rivera, Spain’s physical trainer, Ashley Cole, assistant to the England coach, Antonio Blanco and Gibbs-White.

Incidents:

Final of the European under-21, played at the Batumi Arena in Georgia before some 20,000 spectators.

England had come out doing damage with the verticality of Gordon, author of two occasions of enormous danger starting from the left flank at the dawn of the clash. The first demanded a hasty reply from a superb Arnau Tenas and the second went to limbo when Gibbs-White failed to catch a devilish cross from the Newcastle attacker. The intention of the British was to force Spain to sail against the current by discussing the control of the ball, but La Rojita, once the initial scares were overcome, gradually took control of the baton.

A lash from Baena from the front was the offensive knock of the Santi Denia block, well-oiled from the hierarchy of Antonio Blanco in the division, the associative capacity of Rodri in three quarters and the tireless work of Abel Ruiz in the vanguard. Paredes, coming off a corner, had a great opportunity to open the scoring, but the Athletic center-back turned his head too much and his shot went off licking the post. A dry shot from Rodri from the balcony of the area suffered the same fate in a meritorious first half by the Spanish side, but in which fortune ended up favoring England when Jones deflected a ball thrown by Palmer in discount.

cruel outcome



The disadvantage put pressure on Spain, which advanced lines while England was stuck. Abel Ruiz managed to lower the British drawbridge in an action in which the forward took advantage of Santi Denia’s board, but the forward position of the attacker returned La Rojita to the starting box.

Spain pushed with faith, although without clairvoyance. And in front of him he had a rival covered in reinforced concrete and with a lot of military behind him. Hence, Santi Denia moved the tree with a triple change with half an hour to go in search of the missing edge. Oroz, Gabri Veiga and Riquelme entered, after the most refreshing appearances that the last League had brought, but the Spanish emergencies invited the game to unravel and England took the opportunity to put fear into La Rojita’s body by riding on the counterattack.

In this scenario, the figure of Arnau Tenas emerged with a handful of saves that saved Spain, before Trafford confirmed his status as the most decisive figure in the European Championship, stopping Abel Ruiz from a penalty in the discount and offering a merciless outcome for a Spain that In any case, he returns with his head held high.