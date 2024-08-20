Salik has identified a list of the most prominent violations that must be avoided to ensure that they are not issued to a road user’s vehicle. It was also published on the official website of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, noting that the maximum violation is up to 10,000 dirhams.

In detail, Salik explained that the most prominent violations that can be issued against users of traffic toll gates are:

Insufficient balance in the account; if the vehicle passes through the Salik gate without sufficient balance in the Salik account to cover the toll fees and you do not recharge your account within 5 working days from the date and time of the trip, a fine of AED 50 will be issued. There is a maximum of one fine per day per vehicle, even if you pass through the gates several times during the same day.

Crossing with an unregistered plate: If a vehicle crosses through a Salik gate without a Salik tag registered on your vehicle and you do not purchase and register a Salik tag within 10 working days, you will receive the following Salik violations:



100 dirhams for the first time

200 dirhams for the second time

400 dirhams each subsequent time you pass through the gates.

Provided that a maximum of one violation will be issued per day per vehicle, even if you pass through the gates several times during the same day.

In case of tampering or fraud with the Salik card, a fine of AED 10,000 will be imposed.

In case of damage to any electronic payment devices or traffic toll gates, a fine of AED 10,000 will be imposed.