Immune for now to the plague of injuries, which have not undermined its competitiveness but quite the opposite, Real Betis Baloncesto seems to be made of concrete, like its defense. The strength of his block keeps him standing at a difficult time of the season. With the storm of casualties hitting, he has won two very important victories: one in Castellón, teaching a lesson in authority; and the other, with Alimerka Oviedo, maturing a match that seemed to escape them, holding on to the ledge of victory with their fingertips. It is a mature team that shuffles its cards well with the cunning of a veteran who knows the game. He escapes gracefully from many crossroads. He almost always finds a way to checkmate even if the pieces on the board are few, but of high quality for the First FEB. With eight players from the first team in these last two days, you cannot ask for more from the competent squad well trained by Gonzalo García de Vitoria, who has no respite from the calendar. If their two previous appearances were difficult, not only because of their circumstances but also because of the quality of the rivals, this Tuesday, on a weekday, the terrain becomes steeper with the visit to Santiago de Compostela to face a recently relegated team that aspires to the Immediate return to the Endesa League: Monbús Obradoiro. A club in ACB purple that faces a new stage once the long cycle with Moncho Fernández on the bench is over. Now, the technical head of Fontes do Sar is a namesake of the green and white coach, Gonzalo Rodríguez, who has been entrusted with the demanding challenge of returning the Compostela team to the ACB, where it had already been fully consolidated for many seasons. To this end, they have put at their disposal a squad full of talent, expert people who have been beaten in both the ACB and the LEB Oro, which, to make matters worse, has recently been reinforced with the signings of Andronikashvili, a Latvian point guard, and the Czech Balvin, the seven-footer recruited by the then Cajasol youth team who later played five seasons in the Sevillian first team until his departure in 2016, just when Betis took over. charge of the club, in the direction of Bayern Munich. He then played with Estudiantes, Gran Canaria and Bilbao Basket, but he has also been in China, Japan and in the ranks of the Ukrainian Prometey. Obradoiro has hunted down an excellent piece in the market that should give him a leap in quality in the five position, where he was already well armed with the American Stephens and the seniority of Stevic, one of those old-fashioned centers never valued enough . Obradoiro has had two perimeter players injured, former box player Tomeu Tigo and former student Leimanis, which is why he has moved quickly to reconfigure the squad. The Galicians have many arguments. And heavyweight. Their great striker is Davison, a perimeter combo that was revealed last season in Alicante, but they also have a wide range of players capable of opening the field with notable percentages: Arroyo Varela, Sergi Quintela, Millán Jiménez, Ale Galán, Micovic or Stephens himself, who with his imposing 2.13 meters has made 11 of the 24 triples attempted. A powerful, well-equipped rival. If it were a automobile, this Monbús Obradoiro would come with all the extras, which even include fives that open the field with the outside shot. A differential sign that, for example, Betis Baloncesto lacks. Finishing off the boards, the green and white team have more work than brilliance, although anyone would say so after DeBisschop’s formidable match against Alimerka Oviedo. The Oregonian, who is increasingly getting along better with Renfroe and Cvetkovic, stood out with 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists for an overall rating of 26 credits. From the discretion of the background, without hogging the spotlight or headlines, it helps a lot and also provides intangibles for the perimeter battery to do its job. With Micovic, Stephens, Galán and Balvin, a lot of inside play, Rubén López, Domènech, Kasibabu and DeBisschop himself will have to multiply their help and put in extra hours to try to control the rebound. Radoncic will also be involved there, as he is available again after the two-game suspension. Obradoiro scores an average of 82 points with 41% on three-pointers and in defense they concede an average of 75 with 38% of their rivals on outside shots. That is to say, it is a solid and consistent block defensively like Betis itself, which by the way is holding its opponents back by an average of 72 points. A rock. Obradoiro comes from losing in Palencia (91-83), but before that setback they had linked a series of five consecutive victories, winning away from home in Valladolid, San Sebastián and Zamora. With six wins and four losses in the box, they come to this duel with more pressure than Betis Baloncesto itself if they do not want to lose any further ground with the leadership, to which a bunch of teams aspire. Among them, of course, the green and white team, chameleon-like, capable of adapting to all situations and types of matches although their preference, rather than uncontrolled shooting in the open field, is a lower tempo, five against five in which their bases are benchmarks, as Cvetkovic demonstrated in Castellón or Renfroe, with 25 points and six assists, against Alimerka Oviedo. He may have a hard time in games, but Betis rarely resigns and usually finds a torch to illuminate himself no matter how dark the path may be. It’s not that he voluntarily gives suspense to the games, it’s that in the First FEB there are high-level rivals capable of putting him on the ropes and making him suffer, a lot. Monbús Obradoiro – Real Betis Baloncesto Profile of the previous Monbús Obradoiro: Davison ( 1.93, 3); Sergi Quintela (1.85, 25); Millán Jiménez (1.99, 16); Micovic (2.04, 13); Stevic (2.04, 41) -possible starting five-; Andronikashvili (1.94, 1); Galan (2.07, 8); Balvin (2,17, 13); Stephens (2,13, 13); Arroyo Varela (1.88, 24); Álvaro Muñoz (1.96, 34). Out: Tomeu Rigo and Leimanis, injured. Real Betis Basketball: Renfroe (1.91, 32); Benite (1.94, 8); Hughes (1.93, 3); Radoncic (2.02, 88); DeBisschop (2.06, 22) -possible starting five-; Cvetkovic (1.88, 4); Pablo Marín (1.90, 6); Domènech (2.08, 12); Kasibabu (2.03, 13); Rubén López (2.02, 16). Out: Suárez and Jelinek, injured. Referees: Morales Ruiz, Rodríguez Fernández, Marqueta Gracia. Time and TV: 8:30 p.m. (LaLiga Plus app). Last Friday he had a bad time, but from the beginning of the third quarter he was plugging the defensive bleeding, working behind with more intensity, discipline and revolutions, to straighten the game and take it to his field until he was able to hit the dam with his paw to no longer let go. Today they will have to raise the level while striving to measure their efforts and protect themselves from mistakes. In the ten rounds played, Betis Baloncesto has won games in many ways and we must not forget the moment that passes. It has had few professional players available and in a scenario like this it is very difficult for neither the game nor the performance to suffer. In Castellón, he didn’t even flinch; against Oviedo, he already noticed the wear; and this Tuesday, in Santiago de Compostela, he will have to compete to the limit, pushing himself against a strong rival. Another major challenge to obtain a doctorate in the category.

