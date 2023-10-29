The demand is maximum for an FC Cartagena that under the command of Luis Carrión showed signs of being an experienced team with a draw in the silver category of Spanish football. The coach’s departure opened the doors to Víctor Sánchez del Amo, the coach chosen by Paco Belmonte to lead the new Efesé project. However, the negative baggage of results added to a discourse that did not resonate with the black and white fans led to the dismissal of the Madrid coach, which left the team closing the qualifying table with one victory and six losses.

Now, the coach in charge of facing the rest of the championship is Julián Calero, with a different profile. A grassroots coach, energetic and with very clear ideas. Calero was second to Míchel at Rayo, to Luis Milla at Al-Jazira, to Julen Lopetegui at Oporto and to Fernando Hierro at Oviedo and in the Spanish team at the World Cup in Russia. He debuted in professional football at the age of 50, after the historic promotion of Burgos, leaving through the front door of the Burgos club until the emergency call of Paco Belmonte to join this FC Cartagena in need.

See also Tactical triumph and sixth win of the season for an Efesé already saved FC CARTAGENA

TEMPLATE:

Goalkeepers

Marc Martínez, Raúl Lizoain and Saldaña.

Defenses:

Alcalá, José Fontán, Gonzalo Verdú, Calero, Jairo, Kiko Olivas and Arnau Solá.

Midfielders:

Ferreiro, Mikel Rico, Damián Musto, Luis Muñoz, Héctor Hevel, Tomás Alarcón and Jony Rodríguez.

Fronts:

Ortuño, Umaro Embaló, Juan Carlos Real, Juanjo Narváez, Isak Jansson and Lautaro.

TECHNICAL BODY:

Coach

Julian Calero

Physical trainer:

Paco Ibernón and Fran Xavier.

Physiotherapists:

Raúl García and Andrea Alesanco.

Tactical analyst:

Ricardo Redondo

Goalkeeping coach:

Koke Contreras.

Delegates:

Simón Ruiz and Paco Egea.

Props:

Vicente Martínez and Pedro Arango.

Nutritionist:

Lorena Lujan.

Calero’s psychological profile has begun to give results in the team’s game, although the results are taking longer than necessary to reach the black and white box.

Now it’s about rowing against the current and trying to regain distance with respect to the teams that are ahead to occupy permanent positions, which has become the main sporting attraction of the black and whites. It won’t be easy for FC Cartagena that missed out on the summer market, but that trusts in the proven experience in the category of its squad.

Up to eleven players repeat their experience at FC Cartagena compared to last season (Marc Martínez, Alcalá, Ortuño, Calero, Jairo, Kiko Olivas, Mikel Rico, Damián Musto, Ferreiro, Ortuño and Isak Jansson), but it is true that reinforcements have arrived wanting to show that they still have a lot to contribute to the category. This, added to the added confidence that the arrival of a new coach always entails, should be enough argument to recover positions in the standings and establish themselves in the championship. Everything depends greatly on the ease with which the team is able to assimilate Julián Calero’s game concepts and whether the positive results begin to arrive. Adding is important to give peace of mind to an Efesé in need of victories.

For now, the fans have opened their eyes and are aware that the priority objective is to remain in a category that took a long time to recover. The city deserves to have a team in the Second Division.