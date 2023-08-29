The meeting between the president Giovanni Toti, commissioner for the Snam regasification plant, with the mayors of the municipalities of Bergeggi, Noli, Spotorno and Vezzi Portio has just concluded in Genoa. At the center of the meeting, which was also attended by the councilor for the environment Giacomo Giampedrone and the president of the Province of Savona Pierangelo Olivieri, the characteristics of a strategic infrastructure and its sustainable environmental impact, also on the marine protected area of ​​the Bergeggi Island.

«That Liguria has been chosen as a strategic point to host a regasification terminal in addition to that of Panigaglia appears quite obvious given that our region boasts 50 percent of the country’s freight traffic and we are the region that alone is worth half of the Italian port system – explained Commissioner Toti -. Obviously everything that could affect safety, navigation and the impact on land will be determined, with the environmental impact assessment that will be carried out by the Ministry itself and by the competent bodies and will then pass to the Services Conference. In the technical phase we are meeting the municipalities concerned, including those of the protected marine area of ​​the island of Bergeggi, continuing a constant comparison of the commissioner structure with the local entities affected by the construction of the new infrastructure. It will be the Province of Savona, with the president Pierangelo Olivieri, to act as a terminal on the territory, extending the preparatory meetings to the subjects to be involved and collecting the requests and needs of the local authorities, including also the municipalities of the marine area park of Bergeggi».

The next meeting, this time of a technical nature, is scheduled for Thursday 31 August with the Municipality of Quiliano in the same headquarters as the Liguria Region. The others already scheduled are with the Municipalities of Altare, Cairo Montenotte and Carcare. At the request of the same, the Municipality of Savona was also involved, although not strictly involved from a plant point of view, but of proximity and part of the Port Authority of reference.