Monday October 5, because of the progression of the coronavirus epidemic, it is the last opening day for Parisian bars. It is an announcement without surprise, but it is another blow for the managers. Fabien Lapeyre, one of them, has already lost € 60,000 in turnover since the start of the crisis in March. “It makes us not sleep well, that we have trouble projecting ourselves. We try to keep our heads high, and to be citizens. But it’s getting unbearable“, he confides, worried.

From Tuesday October 6 and for 15 days, all Parisian bars will be closed, but not the restaurants. It is an unfair decision for Thomas Colin, a coffee maker from Val-de-Marne. “We could have continued to serve people seated to drink as much as to eat. I don’t quite see the difference. This is what we find unfair compared to other places where people still have the right to gather with proximity“; he explains.