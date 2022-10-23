Jalisco/Nayarit. Before the arrival of hurricane ‘Roslyn‘ category 4 to the coasts of the Mexican Pacific the emergency systems of the states of Jalisco, Nayarit issued various alerts indicating to the population to stay safe.

Until 7:00 p.m. this Saturday, the hurricane was 145 km southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco and 190 km southwest of Punta Mita in Nayarit.

kept winds up to 215 kilometers per hour and streaks up to 260 kilometers per hour so they are forecast extraordinary rains in Jalisco and Nayarit and torrential in Colima as well as intense rains in Michoacán.

The National Metereological Service (SMN) issued an alert recommending extreme precautions to the general population and maritime navigation of the sites mentioned by rain, wind and waves as well as to attend to the recommendations of the authorities and the National System of Civil protection in each entity.

Along the coast of Nayarit to Escuinapa Sinaloa and the Marias Islands A hurricane watch remains in effect.

Since the south of peru beach, to Manzanillo, Colima and from the north of Escuinapa, Sinaloa to Mazatlán, a storm warning was posted.

From Escuinapa, Sinaloa to Mazatlán Sinaloa, a hurricane watch is maintained and an alert is put on Saturday and Sunday for heavy rains, severe winds, high waves and the possibility of river floods, landslides and floods.

The population is also called to follow the indications of the emergency bodies and remain alert through official means.