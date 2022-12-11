The Fire volcanowhich in 2018 caused an avalanche that left 215 dead in Guatemalabegan this Saturday a new eruption phase with explosions, expulsion of ash and lava flows, the authorities announced that until now they have not reported evacuations.

“The Fuego volcano presented an increase in its activity, which in the last few minutes has entered an eruption phase (…). The eruption is mostly effusive accompanied by incandescent pulses from the lava source,” said the state-owned Institute of Volcanology (Insivumeh) in a bulletin.

According to the institution, the eruption of the volcano, 3,763 meters high and located 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, generates “constant weak, moderate and strong explosions.”

It also causes an “incandescent fountain” of lava that exceeds 500 meters above the crater and a column of ash that rises more than a kilometer from the top of the volcano, located between the departments (provinces) of Escuintla, Chimaltenango and Sacatepéquez, he added. the Insivumeh.

Until now, no preventive evacuations have been reported in the communities settled near the colossus, indicated Rodolfo García, spokesman for the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), the entity in charge of civil protection.

Fuego volcano erupts in Guatemala.

The official explained that they maintain communication with leaders of the populated areas around the volcano with whom they maintain a “monitoring” of the activity and in view of the possible ash rain to the northwest of the volcanic cone, in addition to the risk of a lava flow of about 800 meters down a hill.

A Fuego volcano eruption On June 3, 2018, it caused an avalanche of burning material that devastated the San Miguel Los Lotes community in Escuintla and part of a highway in Sacatepéquez, leaving 215 dead and a similar number missing.

Along with Fuego, the Santiaguito (west) and Pacaya (south) volcanoes are also active in Guatemala.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP

