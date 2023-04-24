Monday, April 24, 2023
Maximum alert in Envigado: Esmad watches over the Nacional barra brava

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2023
in Sports
Maximum alert in Envigado: Esmad watches over the Nacional barra brava


ESMAD

The Esmad watches over the brave bar of Nacional.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

The Esmad watches over the brave bar of Nacional.

The game is played this Sunday, with a security operation.

In the middle of a security operation is carried out this Sunday the League match between Envigado and Atlético Nacional, at the Polideportivo Sur.

After the local authorities accepted the match dispute, despite the riots generated by the Nacional barrava eight days ago at the Atanasio Girardot, an operation was deployed to guarantee security on the stage.

security operative

Esmad makes a presence and closely monitors the brava bar, which filled one of the stands on the stage.

Esmad is present in Envigado.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

The fear is because the bar has reacted violently to the decision of the board of National to cut relationship and benefits with its members.

After a meeting this Wednesday, the mayor of Envigado, Braulio Espinosa Marquezannounced the decision on that match: it will be played with audiences from both teams.

“It is an opportunity to show that you can live the football festival in peace. The entire security device is already planned,” the mayor wrote on his Twitter account. In the message he thanked the Medellin and Envigado Police and also the bar.

SPORTS

