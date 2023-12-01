Abandoned houses in the Mutange neighborhood, in Maceió. STRINGER (REUTERS)

A part of Maceió, a city of almost a million inhabitants on the northeastern coast of Brazil, faces the possible catastrophe of disappearing underground. The geological problems caused by the petrochemical giant Braskem, which have been going on for years, have worsened in recent days and have set off all the alarms. Five neighborhoods of this city are full of mines for the extraction of rock salt for the manufacture of caustic soda and PVC. Infiltration has been detected for some time, and the ground is sinking little by little, forcing 55,000 inhabitants to evacuate in recent years. The quiet streets lined with modest houses with gardens are now ghost areas where no one lives. Virtually no residents pass through there, but in the last few hours the authorities cordoned off the area: the collapse seems imminent.

The Civil Defense of the state of Alagoas reported in a note on Thursday night that “studies show that there is an imminent risk of collapse in one of the monitored mines.” In this part of the city there are 35 mines, which are actually like wells with an average depth of more than 800 meters. The one that is especially worrying is number 18. It is in the Mutange neighborhood, very close to a lagoon, where the passage of boats has also been prohibited. The mine is sinking rapidly, two meters in the last three days. Apparently, everything has been precipitated because five tremors were detected throughout the month of November, which further aggravated the instability of the subsoil. The question now is no longer whether the surface of the neighborhoods will give way or not, but how and when it will happen. The mayor’s office declared a state of emergency for 180 days and installed a crisis cabinet.

José Rinaldo Januario, next to cracks in his house, in 2020. AMANDA PEROBELLI (REUTERS)

The Civil Defense has warned that a crater 300 meters in diameter could form, a huge hole, where the Maracaná stadium could fit. In addition to swallowing a piece of the city, the collapse would spill subsoil salt into the adjacent lagoon, causing an environmental tragedy in a valuable mangrove area. With time playing against us, the city prepares as best it can for disaster. No one has lived in the most critical area for a long time, but not far away 20 families were still resisting, having been evicted after a court order placed their houses in the risk zone. Until now, the last residents had decided to live with the possibility of disaster because their houses were not yet included in the list of compensation that Braskem has been paying in recent years. A hospital also transferred all its patients, even though it is several blocks from Mine 18. According to the City Council, at the moment 83 people have agreed to transfer to reception centers set up in municipal schools.

But while some resignedly pack their bags, others charge against Braskem and the authorities. This Friday, residents of the Flexais favelas blocked traffic by burning tires and tree branches. The residents of these neighborhoods have been demanding for years that they be relocated to a safe area, like so many other compensated neighbors, but they always heard in response that that specific area was not in danger. Now the recommendation is that they leave their homes as soon as possible.

To understand the current alert, we must go back to the 1970s, when the company Salgema Industrias Químicas SA (which would later become Braskem) began to extract rock salt in this area on the outskirts of the city, which at that time was beginning to urbanize. The most serious problems began in 2018, when heavy rains and a subsequent slight earthquake caused cracks and fissures in thousands of houses, as well as craters in the streets, some measuring tens of meters. A year later, the Geological Survey of Brazil confirmed that mining was the cause of the soil instability, and the first evacuation orders began to be issued. First there were the neighborhoods of Pinheiro, Mutange and Bebedouro, but as the situation worsened, Bom Parto and Farol were also included. More than 14,000 houses had to be emptied. In parallel, the company began to close the caverns, which in recent years have been filled with sand to try to provide some stability.

View of an area where houses were removed in the Mutange neighborhood. STRINGER (REUTERS)

However, no matter what happens, mining has already left a scar on the city that will be almost impossible to repair, according to experts such as geologist and professor at the University of São Paulo (UPS) Pedro Luiz Cortês. “Those areas will hardly be able to be occupied again. Maybe some of them, after monitoring them for several years, can see some stability and can be reoccupied, but I don’t see a very good future in the sense of reoccupation and redevelopment. We will have a kind of ‘Brazilian Chernobyl’, a city unoccupied by the force of a tragedy and by the difficulty of restoring normality in the affected area,” he said in statements to the UOL portal.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.