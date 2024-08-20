Electrify America is installing an automatic charging shutdown system on its high-speed stations, which They will charge up to 85%, then crash with the aim of using the columns only when the charging speed is maximum. After 10 minutes in which the charge has reached 85% an additional penalty of 40 cents per minute will be activated.

Electrify America to Force Maximum Charging to 85%, Here’s Why

The American charging station giant, Electrify Americawhich manages a total of 4,250 fast charging stations, with this new and innovative strategy, wants to prevent electric vehicle drivers from having to wait in long lines to recharge cars.

Electrify America’s DC Hyper charging station with 85% max charge lock

The widespread use of electric cars in America is negatively combining with the black mark of traffic on the main interstate highways. This is because long waits are created when it comes to recharging electric vehicles. There is talk of anxiety of “waiting for the occupied column”.

As Robert Barrosa, president of Electrify Americahas decided to put an end to this “phenomenon”, and has Indeed affirmed: “…To prevent fast chargers from being used for extended charging”. He later expressed in an interview with CNN that: “Drivers often want to fill up the entire battery, even though it may not be necessary.”.

It is important to note that when the battery capacity exceeds 80%, the charging speed progressively decreases. While reaching 100% charging takes twice as long. Therefore, if you have time available, then waiting would not be a problem. On the other hand, the problem arises when a driver does not have time available, and must wait in long queues to be able to charge their vehicle. Furthermore, in America – according to some statistics – one in five charging stations is not available because it is out of service.

Electrify America, the experimentation on its columns and the criticisms

As reported by Carscoops magazine, Electrify America is testing 85% charging caps at 10 of California’s busiest stations.

Electrify America’s Hyper DC Charging Station for Electric Car Charging

But there are some That They oppose this decision and believe that this strategy was put in place only to increase revenues. Most drivers, in fact, regardless of Electrify America’s new initiative, currently charge their cars only at 85% capacity, according to Joel Levin, CEO of Plug in America.

Furthermore, in an interview with Fortune, Levin stated:

“I don’t think this rule will make a big difference. It may affect the margin a little, but I don’t think it’s an unreasonable rule and it will only affect a handful of people.”.

USA, statistics on charging points

According to data from San Francisco-based Stable Auto, the average utilization rate of fast-charging stations – excluding Tesla’s – in the U.S. quadrupled to 18% by the end of last year.

However, 80% of recharges are carried out mostly in only 30% of the stations. To be fair, the uneven distribution of charging stations has led to overcrowded stations.

Brendan Jones, CEO of Blink Charging Co., said that in his opinion: a charging station can lose customers if more than 30% of consumers use the station. That’s because they risk getting stuck in long lines.

Biden has allocated $7.5 billion with theInflation Reduction Act (IRA)in order to strengthen the charging network. By 2030, the US will need at least 28 million charging stations (there are currently 183,000), as reported by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.