In the last 24 hours, 67 more patients of Kovid-19 died in Uttar Pradesh and 6,233 new cases of infection with the virus. Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Department, said on Sunday that 67 more patients of Kovid-19 have died in the state during the last 24 hours. Till date, the number of patients found on Sunday is the highest in cases found in a day.

The Health Secretary said that 6,233 more people have been confirmed infected in the state during this period. Prasad said that 54,666 patients are undergoing treatment in the state at present. The number of fully recovered patients after infection is 1,67,543. Thus the recovery rate of patients from Kovid-19 in the state is 74.25 percent, while the death rate has come down to 1.15%.

Maximum number of cases in these districts

Prasad said that 1,39,454 samples were tested in the state on Saturday and a total of 54,90,354 samples have been tested in the state so far. He said that the highest infection rate this month was in Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Maharajganj, Deoria and Kushinagar. The lowest infection rates are in Baghpat, Mahoba, Hathras, Sambhal and Hamirpur districts.