From: Andreas Schmid

The German Nutrition Society recommends consuming less and less meat and sausage – also because factors such as climate are taken into account.

What should Germans eat? The German Nutrition Society (DGE) provides guidelines. A few years ago, it fundamentally changed its criteria. Nowadays, the recommendations no longer only take into account health aspects, but also issues such as sustainability and climate protection. This inevitably leads to the DGE recommending less and less meat consumption. The same applies to alcohol, where the Nutrition Society now has a zero-drop policy. Can we never let things slide again? Questions for the chairman, Bernhard Watzl.

Mr Watzl, the German Nutrition Society recommends in its new position paper that you avoid alcohol completely. Should you feel bad if you drink a beer after work?

We previously had a reference value for alcohol consumption. This gave the impression that, as is usual with reference values, a certain intake was recommended. However, it is not scientifically sound to give the impression that alcohol intake is recommended or beneficial to health. If you want zero risk, then zero alcohol consumption is appropriate. The after-work beer is certainly in the category of a low or moderate risk. Ultimately, everyone makes their own decision about their risk.

How risky is it to drink a few liters of beer at Oktoberfest?

Well, Oktoberfest isn’t every week. So this is an exception and there are no rules for it.

Does that mean you didn’t just celebrate your club’s 70th anniversary with sparkling water and pulses?

I see it this way: At a party, a wedding or a birthday, moderate, low consumption is definitely acceptable. These are basically exceptional situations for which there are no general recommendations.

German Nutrition Society: “Maximum 300 grams of meat per week – less is fine”

Let’s talk about meat consumption. You currently recommend 300 grams of meat per week. Last year it was up to 600 grams. Why did you change?

We say: a maximum of 300 grams of meat and sausage per week, but it can also be less. If the recommended values ​​are exceeded, you won’t die. But it’s like alcohol. The more you consume, the stronger the Risk of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases or colon cancer. The adjustment of the new recommendations is also due to the fact that we take into account not only health aspects, but also the climate and environmental impacts of meat consumption.

Are these areas really within the responsibility of a nutrition society?

We talk about climate change and the impact of our lifestyle on global health. We cannot avoid it. Up to a third of greenhouse gas emissions are attributable to the food system. If we as a nation commit ourselves through treaties to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, no one can leave the area of ​​nutrition out of it.

Critics of your meat recommendations say that if you avoid meat you will lack important nutrients such as protein.

We have of course considered this in great detail. Are we meeting the requirement for proteins or amino acids, which are ultimately absorbed through proteins? We see that we are achieving this goal for proteins as well as other nutrients, including amino acids and iron. There are no health problems at all if you eat a vegetarian diet or avoid meat completely. Animals are still a useful addition to the diet. This is about eating meat in moderation or dairy products and eggs.

The DGE has also adjusted its recommendations for milk and eggs in the past.

The rule for dairy products used to be a maximum of three portions per day, i.e. milk, cheese, yoghurt or butter. The German population did not reach this amount anyway. That is why we have now gone to two portions. Also because it is sufficient for calcium requirements and the production of milk is accompanied by high methane production in cattle. Methane is one of the most powerful greenhouse gases that leads to climate change. In this respect, we have a very good compromise.

And what about eggs?

The current rule is one egg per week. According to studies, this is the consumption of Germans. However, this only refers to the pure form of egg, for example as a breakfast egg or fried egg. We have no information on how many eggs are consumed in the form of pasta, baked goods or similar.

Prof. Dr. Bernhard Watzl has been President of the DGE since 2022. Previously, he taught at the Federal Research Institute of Nutrition and Food and conducted research into the effects of alcohol or milk on the human body. © Max Rubner-Institut/fkn

What does a good and healthy weekly meal plan look like?

We recommend a plant-based diet. That means that around three quarters of your food should come from plants, primarily fruit and vegetables. When it comes to grains, the important source of carbohydrates, it makes sense to eat whole grain products more often. Pulses that we have neglected in recent years are also important: lentils or chickpeas in various forms such as falafel or hummus. You can add one or two animal dishes to this plant-based diet, ideally fish from sustainable aquaculture or meat from good animal husbandry, ideally organic.

The DGE is repeatedly attacked on social media. There is talk of patronizing and moralizing people who want to take the fun out of life. How do you react to this?

We don’t react to it at all. That’s part of diversity of opinion. We also get a lot of positive comments. But there are a lot of points of friction, especially in the personal area of ​​nutrition. People get upset that we want to ban something. That’s not true, we only give recommendations. We are guided by science.