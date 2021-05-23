Máximo Kirchner was admitted on Saturday to the Italian Hospital of the City of La Plata for a “acute picture” of renal colic.

According to the medical report of the institution, the head of the block of the Frente de Todos in the Chamber of Deputies is in “good condition” and has a “good clinical evolution.

“We have assisted and admitted the patient Máximo Kirchner, who is referred and accompanied by his family doctor, due to acute symptoms interpreted as renal colic, being diagnosed by means of an imaging study of incipient perinephritis and 3 mm intravesical lithiasis, “says the letter signed by Dr. Roberto Martínez, general director of the health center.

The party adds that “laboratory and bacteriological studies” were carried out, and that a “antibiotic treatment “.

Friday was one of the last public appearances of the son of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who met with the mayor of Pérez, Santa Fe Pablo Corsalini and the communal president of General Lagos Esteban Ferri, along with deputy Marcos Cleri.

The meeting was to analyze the economic and social situation of both towns and Greater Rosario, as officially reported.

In 2015, Máximo was admitted to the Otamendi Sanatorium after experiencing severe pain in the abdominal area. On that occasion, he came to the institution for a check-up and ended up undergoing liver surgery.

Máximo Kirchner had been hospitalized “with a diagnosis of liver abscess of diverticular origin,” they reported from the institution after the discomfort presented in the liver area six years ago.