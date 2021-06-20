Máximo Kirchner warned this Saturday, when debuting as president-elect of the Buenos Aires PJ, that “egos in politics are a very heavy backpack that bends your back and leaves you on your knees ”, and for this reason, he stressed the need for the Frente de Todos to” consolidate an electoral victory “in the next legislative elections.

In the virtual scenario of the party congress, which enabled the Buenos Aires PJ to integrate alliances and fronts in the next elections, the national deputy sought to smooth out internal differences while emphasizing that the governing coalition must define “where are we going and what do we want?”.

It was at this point that the head of La Cámpora made mention of the experience of Together for Change, after the victory achieved in the 2015 presidential elections. “If you don’t think about what happened in 2017 when (Let’s change) they believed that because they had won a election they had a blank check and they did anything“, he pointed out almost in a didactic tone.

The legislator added that “winning by winning does not work” and he stressed that “winning and fulfilling to make people live better, that’s why they choose us. No one can get out of this alone.”

With the virtual presence of the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, and the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, Máximo Kirchner referred to the level of indebtedness that Argentina faces at a time when it is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and the Paris club.

“We have to continue working to move our country forward, we receive it in very complex conditions,” he said, later attacking the previous government. “Macroism was very harmful and it left Argentina in debt as it had never seen before and it did so in a very short time. They destroyed the effort of the people, “he said.

In this vein, he recalled that “in a few days it will be three years since the return of the IMF, when they gave Macri 44 billion dollars so that will win the elections“Presidential 2019.

Kirchner addressed the congressmen by electronic means from the headquarters of the National PJ, located Matheu 130 in the City of Buenos Aires, where the conducting table of the party organ met in person.

In his message, the legislator pondered the role of leaders, such as Cristina Kirchner, who “wanted to govern, were prepared and prepared to do so but contributed generously to build victory.” “They made themselves available for the triumph not from a political party but from a concept and an idea that would bring social justice to Argentina, “he added.

The deputy also addressed the complexity that the country is experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic and highlighted the Government’s intention to “launch that platform” that it presented before the elections.

“The ideas we had for these years were upset because we had to go out in a global pandemic to look for respirators, gowns, syringes and start an early quarantine because the hospital system was not going to cope. We need time to build modular hospitals and put in value the hospitals that the macrismo suspended, “he said.

Criticism of former President Mauricio Macri continued and held him responsible for leaving “a melted country, without credit… Because Macri ran away in four years. “” That’s why it hurts when we see that he went to sleep and watch Netflix, “he ironically referred to a recent statement by the former president.

Beyond the political chicana, the leader of La Cámpora, who has not yet assumed the presidency of the provincial justicialismo, which he will do in December, was able to fulfill his objective of reuniting the party leadership, at least virtually.

At the party headquarters were, in addition to Máximo Kirchner, the mayor of La Matanza, Fernando Espinoza, president of the congress, and Gustavo Menéndez, current president of the Buenos Aires PJ. The table was completed with Vice Governor Verónica Magario; the mayors of Cañuelas, Marisa Fassi; and Carlos Tejedor, María Celia Gianini, together with the president of the Frente de Todos bloc in the Buenos Aires Chamber of Deputies, Facundo Tignanelli.

GRB