Máximo Kirchner declared under oath to possess in 2018 a patrimony of more than 191 million pesos. The following year – last known presentation – it declared almost 292 million in the same way. The exact difference in what you earned from one year to the next is 100,556,390 pesos.

The increase is not for adding to his assets the inheritance of his father Néstor, who died in 2010, nor the transfer of part of the inheritance of his mother Cristina, made in 2016. That is, Máximo already had the entire inheritance of his millionaire parents “Inside” his assets in 2018, and still managed to earn more than 100 million pesos the following year.

As within its patrimony, it has declared deposits for more than $ 2.8 million, around 60 percent of its profits came from the evolution in the exchange rate between 2018 and 2019.

That is, Maximum made a lot of money saving in dollars. And the rest?

The maximum profit in just one year was, then, $ 8,379,699 per month; $ 279,323 per day; $ 11,638 per hour or $ 194 per minute.

As the profit is net and total, it must be counted every day (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) and 24 hours a day. That is, if Máximo sleeps 8 hours a day, each time he got up he had $ 93,104 more than when he went to bed.

Only with the profit declared under oath, Máximo was able to pay 102 social plans of Universal Child Allowance ($ 2,746 as of December 2019) on his own, in a single day, every day.

To measure that fortune: in 2019 he could have paid for 3,060 plans per month out of his pocket, the equivalent of the social assistance that is distributed, for example, throughout a city like Olavarría.

A small man-state, dedicated to politics, whose fortune comes from the inheritance of his parents, dedicated all their lives to politics.

His assets will be reviewed by a complaint of illicit enrichment, just when the judicial decision to restore him -together with his mother Cristina and his sister Florencia- is known at the head of the administration of his real estate and hotel companies The Willows and Hotesur, plus a condo that includes 27 houses, apartments and garages.

One of the two judges who voted in favor of returning the management of the companies – which according to the investigation functioned as screens to launder money from corruption– it was Daniel Obligado, the same one who voted again and again in favor of Boudou’s freedom until, when he could no longer do so because the sentence was final, he did the wrong procedure to say that Boudou would return to prison and, as he did wrong, Boudou will remain at home.

The other judge who voted in favor of the Kirchner family, Adrián Grünberg, had also voted in favor of Boudou when the former president forged documents of a car so as not to give half to his ex-wife. And then he gave his vote to the release of Julio De Vido.

Grünberg can be read on the site of Legitimate Justice, group to which it belongs with pride. There he wrote that for “democratize” Justice “You have to think of a clearly political action”.

No more questions, Your Honor.

The third member of the court is Judge Adriana Palliotti. She opined, in disagreement with her colleagues, that the administration of those companies should continue to be intervened until the oral trial.

Curious coincidence: Obligado and Grünberg return the administration of their companies to the Kirchners just hours after receiving a request for information of the prosecutor who wants to cross data on the shocking patrimony of Máximo.

His formidable profit in just one year turns the magnifying glass on him always confusing origin of the family fortune, twelve years after Judge Norberto Oyarbide dismissed Néstor and Cristina for illicit enrichment.

He did so in 2009, after “drawing” numbers next to the Kirchner accountant inside a SIDE office, according to the accountant himself.

Oyarbide would later admit: “I did it because they squeezed my neck”.

As soon as the news that the management of the companies returned to the Kirchner family was known, the Vice Minister of Justice, Juan Martín Mena, went to TV to defend the judicial decision and told the journalist Luis Novaresio: “I have no evidence that Kirchnerism has pressured judges”. Textual.