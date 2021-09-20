Máximo Kirchner has the greatest fortune in his family. Before the Anticorruption Office (OA) declared an equity of 400,841,818.69 pesos, adding in 2020 just over 100 million to the assets that it had declared to have in 2019, despite the fact that it said it had not incorporated new assets.

Last year, before the body that directs Felix crous, the leader of La Cámpora had consigned assets for 292 million pesos, that is to say, it had an equity increase of more than 35% in one year.

The list of your assets is made up of 26 properties -who mostly shares in equal parts with his sister Florencia Kirchner- shareholding in three companies, money deposits in the country, a savings bank in dollars. Maximum is seized in the court case in which he was prosecuted for money laundering.

After his mother, the former President, gave him 50% of her estate two years ago, Máximo has the main fortune of the Kirchner family.

The properties that Máximo Kirchner owns, the majority product of his father’s succession and the subsequent inheritance made by the vice president, have a value of 106,689,722 pesos.

Regarding money, the leader of La Cámpora declared a current account product of the inheritance with 157,907 pesos, a savings account in dollars that in national currency translates to 43,324,293 pesos. But in addition, Máximo Kirchner has deposits in dollars, also declared as inheritance, for 197,771,400 pesos.

It also has an own income account for 160,000 pesos, a savings account with 212,259 pesos.

Family businesses are also part of Máximo Kirchner’s fortune. Your shareholding in Los Sauces SA -the real estate agency investigated for money laundering and which knew that Cristóbal López and Lázaro Báez were the main tenants – represent 6,667,336 pesos. Meanwhile, his shares of Hotesur SA, the hotel company also investigated for money laundering operations, were valued at 10,151,867 pesos. On the other hand, COMA SA, a Kirchner company that is inactive, was valued at 94,682 pesos.

Both the real estate and the company dedicated to the tourism sector returned to the Kirchner family after four years of judicial intervention. They are still under investigation to establish whether they were used as a “screen for illicit purposes”. According to the two judicial files, through Los Sauces and Hotesur, more than 120 million pesos were laundered between 2009 and 2015.

The previous fiscal period (2019) and presented in October of last year before the OA exposed a fortune of 291,739,213.02 pesos, and now more than 400 million. Both figures are much higher than the assets that Cristina Kirchner had when she left the Casa Rosada, when she declared assets for 77 million pesos.

The patrimony of the national deputy and leader of La Cámpora is under judicial investigation. The prosecutor Eduardo Taiano has delegated the complaint for alleged illicit enrichment against Máximo Kirchner. To decide whether to pursue the case, he recently entered information from the Chamber of Deputies on the confidential information of the affidavits.

The OA was also required to provide all asset declarations to analyze the patrimonial evolution of the vice president’s son and see if there were inconsistencies at the time of recording the valuation of his assets and companies of which he is a shareholder.

On Máximo Kirchner there are two embargoes of 180 million pesos in the framework of the two files for which he was sent to oral trial together with his sister Florencia, and his mother, for the crime of money laundering.

