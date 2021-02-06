After rejecting the suspension of the STEP promoted by the governors, Máximo Kirchner also resists the new proposal of the Casa Rosada to run the dates of the primaries and the legislative of this year. This Saturday, he conditioned the eventual changes to a report from the health authorities and asked to refloat the controversial alternative of join the PASO and the general ones on the same date: that is to say, under the format of a law of lemmas.

He did so through an internal memo that circulated among the top leaders of La Cámpora, and to which he had access Clarion. There, the head of the block of deputies of the Frente de Todos maintains: “We must guarantee the possibility that the parties or electoral alliances can define their candidates as internal. That is why the possibility of doing STEP and general on the same day is being considered. That is in case, due to epidemiological criteria, it must be done the same day. “

Máximo also maintained in that reserved message that “national authorities and political parties should establish a epidemiological criterion and then decide what measures to adopt around the elections. “And he observed that a change in the electoral calendar should be subject to recommendations from the Federal Health Council, composed of the ministers of the area of ​​the Nation, the 23 provinces and the City of Buenos Aires.

Contrary to the majority of governors, the head of the Frente de Todos bloc maintains that “the argument of suspend for the cost of the election is invalid. The choice of authorities and the choice of the people is priceless. “

It is known that since the idea began to circulate in sectors of the ruling party to suspend the PASO for the only time in 2021, due to costs and the health emergency, Máximo was among the first to put a dam on it, in strange coincidence with the bulk of the political opposition.

It is that both consider that skipping the STEP is a maneuver that favors the rulers of each province or municipality. And the camping is getting ready to give internal battle several heavyweights of traditional Peronism in its strongholds. Especially in municipalities of the province of Buenos Aires.

However, the leadership of Together for Change has already warned that it is only willing to negotiate a possible shift in dates if the sanitary conditions and the delay in the vaccination plan require it. In other words, it insists on rejecting the suspension of the PASO and flatly discards the introduction of a virtual “law of lemmas”, which consists of a candidate drag the votes of other applicants of that force who have been ahead in the same election. The system has already cost several of its members surprising defeats in several of the provinces where it is in force,

As Clarín revealed, the Government decided this week to take as its own the project of radical deputy Carla Carrizo (accompanied by four other colleagues), that establishes the shift of the primaries from August to September to shorten the campaigns, also adding the change of date of the general elections. In principle, the idea would be delay the primaries from August 8 to the end of September and the legislative ones from October 24 to the last week of November.

The version also circulated in the last hours that the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro, started with the round of inquiries about these projects in dance. One of those who received the invitation to discuss the issue was the head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, who asked the official to resume contact on his return from the tour he is doing in Córdoba, to present his book Guerra sin cuartel.

The former Minister of Security said this Friday in Carlos Paz that she preferred not to change the calendar in the middle of an election year, although in their environment they admit that if the health situation demands it, they could make their posture more flexible. “If the vaccination plan does not advance to us, it would also be convenient for us to run the dates of the primaries and the general ones to months of milder weatherSo older people can come to vote for us, “they say softly in sectors of the macrismo.

In the meeting he held on Thursday with President Alberto Fernández and the head of Deputies, Sergio Massa, the head of La Cámpora suggested that any modification of the calendar must be based on “strictly epidemiological criteria.” This Saturday he repeated it in the memo addressed to his troops and added that “there should be no political speculation to modify the calendar.”

Officials of the Casa Rosada who promote the shifting of the electoral schedule consider that the lists of the Frente de Todos can be benefited by a eventual economic rebound, a greater flow of vaccinated people and an improvement in sanitary conditions.

On the other hand, Máximo Kirchner established his proposal to “consider that the traditional campaign of trips and accumulation of people is not going to be possible”, so in his opinion they should “be expanded supports for free electoral advertising “, beyond the minutes on TV and radio today guaranteed by law.

