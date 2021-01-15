Parallel to your crusade to lead the PJ of the province of Buenos Aires, Máximo Kirchner does not take the focus away from a parallel objective, which does not bear his name but his imprint, and which has to do with the definitive attempt by La Cámpora to lead the party in a district not so friendly to the interests of hard Kirchnerism as The city of Buenos Aires.

Unlike the Buenos Aires bid, in Buenos Aires there is consensus within the Frente de Todos on how will the succession of Víctor Santa María, head of Suterh and president of the Capital PJ since 2014. After seven years of mandate, in three different stages, Santa María agreed to give rise to a new formula, which will be integrated by Mariano Recalde and María Rosa Muiños, who would alternate at the helm for one year each, interspersed.

Recalde He is a national senator of the Frente de Todos por la Ciudad, with a mandate until December 2025, and as a historical reference for La Cámpora, he is the chosen one of Máximo Kirchner to lead the Buenos Aires Justicialism. In the case of Muiños, head of the PJ bloc in the Buenos Aires Legislature, it is the wife of Juan Manuel Olmos, a close friend of President Alberto Fernández, with a long history in the City PJ, and current chief adviser to the President.

The agreement between La Cámpora, albertismo and the sector represented by Santa María has been in the making since last year, when they were to be carried out The elections, suspended due to the pandemic. Still no fixed date, one possibility is that they take place at the end of March, depending in large part on what happens with the Covid-19 at the national level and specifically in the City.

It is discounted that the list that is presented is blessed by all space and that the candidacy of Muiños and Recalde is the only one that is presented in the elections, when they are done. In return, Santa María would be assured of a place as part of the National Council of the PJ.

“We have been working on this agreement in a difficult time, in a year of pandemic. Hopefully we can contain all the groups in the same proposal,” says Muiños, consulted by Clarín, about his possible landing as head, with Recalde, of the space.

Regarding the elections, Muiños avoids giving dates, but hopes that “times will accelerate”. In that sense, he expresses: “We have to be as creative as possible to see how we vote in this health context. Throughout 2020, for example, sessions have been held as never before, with a high level of agreement from the blocks.”

In relation to an indirect arrival of Máximo Kirchner to the structure of the Buenos Aires PJ, with Recalde as the one chosen to represent La Cámpora on the list, Muiños sees logical the interest of the son of former president Cristina Fernández in the Buenos Aires intern. “Máximo is obviously interested in partisan life of the PJ, shows it in the province of Buenos Aires and also it is legitimate and expected that from La Cámpora it intends to have an important role in the PJ of the City and in the rest of the country’s provinces “, fences.

On the role of Santa Maria, current head of the Buenos Aires PJ, considers: “He is an important actor because of the position he has, and logically he is included in the conversations.” The holder of the Suterh He has been head of the City’s justicialismo uninterruptedly since April 6, 2014, when he was elected to office.

Maximum Kirchner It has already been playing strong in the province of Buenos Aires, where contrary to the intention of a group of mayors of the PJ – deactivated after the mediation of Alberto Fernández and the ministers, Interior, Eduardo de Pedro and, of Transportation, Gabriel Katopodis- seeks to take over the presidency of the provincial PJ, which had to renew authorities just at the end of the year. Máximo, in pursuit of the Buenos Aires electoral assembly of 2021, would take charge of the party in Province between February and March. Now, his gaze also points to the City, with its own dolphin and internal relief such as Recalde.