The Kirchner family recovered the administration of their hotels and the real estate, both investigated for money laundering. But also, the justice ordered to restore the management of the Maximum Condominium and Florencia Kirchner, created when the succession of his father Nestor ended. It has a score of properties, many of which cannot be rented and others have debts totaling $ 38,000. Another curiosity: more than 5 million pesos were spent only on spare parts and maintenance of properties, although there are several in disuse.

The main fortune of the Kirchner family belongs to Máximo. Before the Anti-Corruption Office (OA) last year ddeclared having 291,739,213.02 pesos, which represents an increase of almost 100 million in one year, in relation to the previous fiscal period. This figure is higher than the assets that Cristina Kirchner had when she left the Casa Rosada, when she declared assets for 77 million pesos.

The deputy owns 27 properties, of which he added two with his own income and the rest are inherited. The administration of the inheritance that he shares in equal parts with his sister was in his charge until 2016, when Judge Claudio Bonadio decided to intervene in the Condominium in the framework of investigations by money laundering.

Two months ago, two of the judges of the Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5), Daniel Obligado and Adrián Grunberg, they decided to nullify the judicial interventions and return the administration of their assets and companies to the vice-president’s family. That includes the Condominium.

In her latest report, the judicial inspector Rachel Moyano did a final review of his homework. Among other numbers, he detailed that 5,240,517.33 pesos were spent on “improvements, repairs and maintenance of the different properties, in order to safeguard and value the property of the condominium owners that was entrusted to this Administrator “, maintains the document to which it acceded Clarion.

At that point, he referred to the lawyer for Cristina, Máximo and Florencia Kirchner, Carlos Beraldi, whom he accused of “attack and aggravate the subscriber, with the clear objective of achieving a reduction in her professional fees, or avoid the perception of them by this Auditor; this fact that causes not only severe economic damage, – keep in mind that In four and a half years of management, he did not receive any fee – but also serious and irreparable moral damage, which affects his image and honor “.

When explaining in what situation the properties of the Condominium are, it was detailed that 16,096,419.83 pesos per month are received for leases. There are deposits in rental guarantees received in pesos for 308,784 pesos and deposits in guarantee of rentals received in dollars for 126,000 dollars, while income from expenses amounts to 329,667 pesos.

One of the main sources of condo problems is the hotel Las Dunas, a small inn with twelve rooms. Years ago it tripled its capacity after an expansion initially carried out by Austral Construcciones, Lázaro Báez’s flagship firm investigated for fraud, apocryphal billing and money laundering in various cases.

It currently has 47 rooms, all of them overlooking Lake Argentino and its facilities were with the deterioration of having been closed for two years. It reopened its doors in December 2019, but the pandemic complicated its resurrection. The hotel was closed, and that is why “Contract Modification Agreements” were signed, the last of which is from October 15, 2020.

As reported by the auditor, within the framework of that agreement so that the rent does not fall, the payment of the locations was postponed from April to December 2020, to be paid in 23 monthly installments from January 2021, of $ 3,287 more VAT each one, together with the location corresponding to each month.

But a new debt was generated. The Chilean company that operates the Las Dunas hotel “owes the leases corresponding to the months of March, April and May 2021”, it was informed. The auditor said that then now the total monthly payments should be $ 12,689.27, and that there is already a total debt of $ 38,067.81.

