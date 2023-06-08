Save enough to receive the full match if your business matches employee contributions to a workplace retirement plan. This is free money you’re giving up by not taking advantage of.

If you’re struggling to save for retirement, consider working with a financial advisor. To attain your retirement objectives, they can assist you in developing a strategy.

Pension Plans

Many workers have employer-sponsored retirement savings plans, such as 401(k)s and pensions, that allow them to set aside money from each paycheck. These accounts can grow through the power of compounding interest. These accounts can also give retirees the option to move their savings from one plan to another, which could provide greater investment flexibility.

Retirees should calculate their projected expenses when planning for retirement to determine if they have enough savings. For example, they must account for significant costs like travel and purchasing a new home. They should also consider conceivable unforeseen circumstances like a medical emergency or the passing of a spouse.

Financial advisors can help retirees with the correct retirement information and services by having a steady income stream through regular payments until death. They typically offer a lower risk of running out of income than other investments, such as those in a defined-contribution plan.

Most experts concur that a pension shouldn’t be the primary source of income for retirement. It is vital to save in other retirement accounts, such as IRAs and 401(k)s. These accounts have higher contribution limits and can be invested in various assets, including stocks and mutual funds. They can also provide a tax break when withdrawn from the account.

Defined Contribution Plans

On the surface, retirement planning hasn’t changed much over time – you work and save to prepare for your golden years. However, today’s savers face unique challenges that previous generations did not, such as living longer and needing their retirement savings to last longer than ever before. Also, low bond yields have made earning enough interest on investments more challenging to cover living expenses in retirement.

To help with these challenges, many companies are moving away from defined benefit pensions and toward defined contribution plans. This type of plan offers employees an individual account based on the amount they and their employer contribute, and investment earnings are added to that account over time. This type of plan offers more flexibility for employers and employees.

Generally, contributions to defined contribution plans are tax-deductible, and withdrawals in retirement are usually taxed as ordinary income. The most commonly defined contribution plans include 401(k)s, 403(b)s, most 457(b) plans, and Thrift Savings Plans (TSPs), which are offered to government workers and members of the uniformed services.

IRAs

Many workers need access to employer-sponsored retirement savings plans to open individual retirement accounts (IRAs) through banks, credit unions, and investment firms. Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs allow individuals to contribute pretax dollars, which will grow tax-deferred until they withdraw them in retirement. At this point, they’ll be taxed as ordinary income. Self-employed business owners can open a solo 401(k) or SEP IRA, similar to a traditional IRA but with more restrictive contribution limits.

Once you’ve reached retirement age, it’s a good idea to continue contributing to your IRA to enjoy the benefits of compounding over decades.

Remember that it’s wise to keep cash for emergencies and daily needs in highly liquid accounts, such as savings or certificate of deposit accounts. This will lessen the likelihood that you would default on debt or use your retirement resources to cover unforeseen expenses. Set aside enough money for three to six months of living expenses in an emergency fund. That way, you’ll have more to live on if a stock market correction leaves your investments temporarily depressed.

401(k)s

The most popular employer-sponsored retirement account is the 401(k). With this type of plan, you contribute pretax dollars from your paycheck, and investment earnings are taxed once you make withdrawals in retirement. This helps lower your taxable income, benefiting those in higher tax brackets.

Employers frequently match a portion of your contributions up to a predetermined limit. If your employer provides this benefit, you should use it to the fullest extent possible since it is free money that can significantly expand the size of your investment portfolio.

Many 401(k) plans also have target-date funds, which automatically shift from more aggressive to more stable investments as you approach your retirement date. These are good options if you need more time to manage your portfolio and want a simple way to get started.

If your company doesn’t offer a 401(k), or you have one and aren’t satisfied with the investment options, you can roll it over to an individual retirement account (IRA). You may also choose to invest in a self-employed retirement plan such as a SEP IRA or a SIMPLE IRA. These retirement plans typically have less regulation, allowing you to invest in a wider variety of assets than those available in a traditional 401(k).