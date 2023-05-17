Competing with larger, more established organizations can be challenging for a small business, especially in its early days. The company’s target audience may not know the business even exists and will therefore turn to its competitors when they’re in need of similar products or services.

Thankfully, your budding startup can shift the tide with a solid marketing strategy that incorporates video. Well-crafted and quality videos that showcase your company and its offerings can build brand awareness, helping your organization gather a larger customer base. Over time, you’ll see interest in your company grow, which ultimately translates into greater revenue.

Compelling Small Business Videos that Bring Results

Three main types of small business videos can help you meet different objectives, which are as follows:

Brand Stories

A brand story video explains the history of your company and the services you offer. If your company is new to video advertising or if you’re trying to broaden your customer base, a brand story is beneficial. You can use this kind of content to explain the factors that set you apart from your competitors or demonstrate the values that are important to you.

Brand stories are also beneficial for attracting new employees. If you’re planning a large-scale hiring spree or simply want to attract top-tier talent, a brand story can discuss your organization’s culture and the benefits you offer.

Customer Testimonials

Before purchasing from an unfamiliar brand, many shoppers check the organization’s reviews and testimonials. These add an additional layer of credibility, informing customers of what to expect when they purchase a product or sign up for the company’s services.

Video testimonials can particularly benefit your audience base and be the driving factor for obtaining new customers. When people see testimonials that relate to their needs, they’re more likely to choose your organization over others.

Explainers

An explainer video does exactly what its name implies: It explains how your products or services work. These videos are essential for organizations with complex products that aren’t easily understood without proper guidance, and they can also be used to showcase the benefits of your products or services.

For instance, a personal injury law firm might create a short explainer video describing how their intake process works and what to expect following a lawsuit. This would be helpful for clients who aren’t sure how the personal injury legal process works. Similarly, a cosmetics brand could create a series of explainer videos for each product they sell, demonstrating a few ways to apply eyeshadow or eyeliner.

Video Production for Small Businesses

Companies whose sole focus isn’t marketing or advertising can still stand to benefit from an outsourced small business video service . Outsourcing the video production process ensures you receive a quality, professionally-made video that is tailored to your business’s needs.

You can attempt to handle video production efforts yourself, but the results aren’t likely to have the same level of professionalism that a video production service offers. Video production service providers typically work with hundreds of customers, and it is that experience that helps them understand what resonates with an audience and what doesn’t. A small business video production company will work directly with you to understand what you’re trying to achieve.

The company you choose to partner with will have the tools necessary to create an informative and compelling video. You won’t need to worry about purchasing expensive filming equipment or hiring actors; your production team will already have them available. They’ll also have skilled video editors on board to ensure your video meets the specifications of the platform you plan to share it to.

Promote Your Video Through Different Channels

You likely have a plan for sharing your video with consumers in your target audience. Whether you plan to post the video on social media platforms, your website, YouTube, or as a Connected TV advertisement, a video production service will ensure that your video meets the specifications of your chosen platform.

Video production services can edit the same video to fit on various platforms, ensuring maximum quality no matter where you distribute it. Promoting your video on different platforms maximizes your return on investment, as more people are likely to view it.

As a Small Business, You Can’t Ignore the Power of Video

Video is a medium that captures audiences’ attention and engages the two primary senses of sight and sound. It’s much more engaging than the written word and oftentimes more memorable. If you’re not currently using video in your marketing strategy, it’s time to look into its benefits if you’re hoping to expand your customer base.