Innovation can have a profound effect on our lives. Thanks to technological advances that reduced the price of solar energy almost 90% between 2009 and 2019, the transition to green energy is within our reach. Likewise, agricultural innovation has helped triple the amount of food grown per hectare since 1960, drastically reducing hunger, even though the world population has at least doubled. In parallel, mRNA vaccine technology has saved countless lives during the covid-19 pandemic.

Societies have established various mechanisms to encourage innovation. One is the market system: companies pay for research and development in the hope of selling innovations and earning money in return, and investors back companies if they think their products or services will sell well. The patent system encourages Research and Development (R&D) by preventing original inventions from being copied. And government funding underpins basic science, which is essential for driving innovation but hard to patent.

Innovations are needed that improve the way governments deliver essential services, such as teaching children math or protecting vulnerable individuals and communities from climate change.

While these mechanisms encourage innovation, they are not perfect. In some areas, incentives for commercial investment are wholly inadequate for what is required, and the needs of the poor are often not addressed. Certain innovations, such as emissions reduction technologies, benefit everyone but the consumer. This implies that their price does not fully reflect their value to society, which reduces the incentives for private companies to develop them. Other innovations are difficult to patent and too easy to replicate, limiting the potential financial rewards for developers.

Likewise, innovations are needed that improve the way governments deliver essential services, such as teaching children math or protecting vulnerable individuals and communities from climate change. But, many times, those innovations are difficult to monetize.

As a result, innovations aimed at serving the poorest segments of society are often ignored. To mobilize investment in projects aimed at helping those living in poverty, we helped create social innovation funds in the United States and France. Development Innovation Ventures (DIV) at the United States Agency for International Development and Development Innovation Fund (FID) at the Agence Française de Développement take a page from the venture capital playbook, but focus on areas that are currently neglected.

These funds identify innovations that can be scaled up, either through the agencies that carry them out or other governments, NGOs or private companies. For example, DIV’s first relatively modest investments in targeted education in india offered the necessary proof of concept that facilitated the model expansion almost nationwide by the Zambian government, with attendance of the United States government. He also proved instrumental in securing $25 million in complementary philanthropic support to help further scale this innovation. Millions of children in a dozen African countries today reap the benefits of these highly effective educational programs.

This strategy has been enormously successful. Recently, we analyze the impact of the first two years of DIV investments, which included software to support community health workers who provide basic services, dispensers for water treatment and affordable presbyopic glasses. DIV-funded innovations during this period have reached more than 100 million people and have generated at least $17 (about 15 euros) in social benefits for every dollar invested. This represents a rate of social return of over 143%, almost ten times more than the initial goal of 15% that had been set at the start of IVD.

Social innovation funds can also de-risk underserved populations or geographies, bringing in private investment along with grant capital.

As is generally the case with venture capital, a handful of “superstar” innovations account for the lion’s share of profits. For both venture capital and social innovation funds, most innovations have modest impacts or no results, but some major successes can justify the entire portfolio and generate returns. Nine of the 41 innovations funded by DIV in its first two years reached more than one million people. We were able to put a dollar value on five of them. In 2019, these five innovations generated $281 million in social benefits, representing a 17x return on the entire portfolio, including administrative costs.

Given the risk of investing in innovation, there is always the fear that a fund will fail to identify the superstars or become overly involved in mediocre or failed projects. DIV and FID have four fundamental characteristics that have allowed them to avoid this and generate robust returns on their investments.

First, DIV and FID are open. To identify promising innovations, both funds are agnostic about where success occurs, casting a wide net across sectors and entities. They value applications from researchers, private sector companies, NGOs and governments. This includes applicants who often have difficulty getting government contracts, such as those based in low- and middle-income countries.

Second, to maintain discipline in investment decisions, DIV and FID employ a phased funding strategy. Initially, they offer smaller amounts of funding to realize and test promising new ideas. Innovations, which have undergone rigorous impact evaluation and proven to be cost-effective, are then eligible for additional funding. This model allows experimentation while ensuring value for money.

Third, DIV and FID rely on rigorous evidence-based criteria to select the most appropriate innovations for scale-up. They often use randomized trials—the same methodology used to test new vaccines—to assess the potential of promising projects. This allows researchers to measure the effect of these innovations on income, health, literacy, and other important indicators.

Lastly, DIV and FID complement commercial investments in Research and Development. Private companies often invest in innovations that generate social benefits, but usually only if they also expect commercial returns. By contrast, DIV and FID focus on innovations that deliver significant social benefits but have limited commercial viability. Social innovation funds can also de-risk underserved populations or geographies, bringing in private investment along with grant capital. This makes their investments truly “additional”: they invest in projects that would otherwise remain unfunded from the private sector.

At a time when aid budgets are again under pressure, one way to maximize the impact of spending is through evidence-based, tiered, and open social innovation funds like DIV and FID. Evidence suggests that these funds can offer huge returns on investment and avoid wasting money. By identifying, testing, and rapidly scaling the most promising innovations, they offer a powerful tool for reducing global poverty and achieving other socially desirable goals.

Esther Duflo is a 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, Chairman of the Board of the Development Innovation Fund, and Professor of Poverty Alleviation and Development Economics at MIT and the Collège de France. Michael Kremer He is the winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2019, University Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago, Director of the Development Innovation Lab and Scientific Director of Development Innovation Ventures. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023. www.project-syndicate.org

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.