Maximino Viaño García (Ames, 1927), creator of the Ternera Gallega label and one of the founders of Feiraco, He died in the early hours of this Wednesday at the age of 97.

Viaño García began working on his parents’ farm, until he formed his first select livestock farm and created the San Cristóbal de Tapia Community Land and Livestock Exploitation Cooperative, in 1966, and the Feiraco Cooperative, of which he was a founding member.

In 1989 he launched the Terna Gallega name, which constituted the first Governing Body as a Quality Galician Product, and which later attempted the name Galician Blonde Meat.

In addition, He was a councilman on the Ames City Council. In 2001, he published the work Lembranzas and A Life in the Galician Countryside and, in 2004, the book The muiños of Riamonte.

The mayor of Ames, Blas García, has declared a day of official mourningso the flags will fly at half until from 12:00 this afternoon until Thursday at the same time.