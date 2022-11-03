The recognized characters of the show business Rebecca Jones and Alejandro Camacho They maintained a solid romance, one of the most notorious in the middle of the Mexican show, because in their 26 years of relationship procreated to Maximiliana son almost no one knows.

In his fruit of love, grew professionally to the point of having a long career, great experiences in the limelight, working together, but also they share their greatest love, their only sonMaximilian.

This Wednesday it was announced that the news that the 65-year-old woman, Rebecca Jones Fuentes Berain, was hospitalized in an emergency due to a serious lung problem, so her only son she had with Alejandro Camacho is expected to visit her.

Rebecca Jones has shared on her Instagram account her son, Maximilianwho did not follow in the footsteps of his acting parents, if not the opposite, followed his passion and entered the world of music studying at an art school in New York, he has a rock and roll heart.

The interpreter of the telenovela “to love again” gave birth to her son 33 years ago, so she recently shared in a publication that her offspring has taught her a lot, “Too much to say about you who honored my life 33 years ago today years. It would seem easy to enter the labyrinth of the past and choose the best and sweetest moments with you, but the truth is that each one is more beautiful than the other. You have taught me so much! That is the true impact you have had and will have on my life. Thank you for choosing me as a mother, my desired, beloved, dedicated, sweet, noble and talented.